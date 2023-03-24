SBS Nagar man held, provided pickup truck

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, March 23

The Mehatpur police have arrested a Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar resident on the charge of providing a pickup truck to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh to facilitate his escape.

SHO Balraj Singh said the accused had been identified as Manpreet Singh of Anokharwal village under the Behram police station. Amritpal moved around in the area along with a convoy of vehicles on March 18. He was himself travelling in a pickup truck (Pb-10FW-6797) registered in the name of Manpreet.

The pickup was found parked near a government school at Salema village. The police impounded the vehicle and seized a 315-bore rifle, 57 cartridges, one sword and a walkie-talkie set from inside the vehicle.

The SHO said a case under Sections 279 and 188 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against Amritpal Singh. Manpreet was produced in a court that remanded him in two-day police custody.