SC applicants can obtain multiple permits: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 24

In a landmark judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has affirmed the rights of applicants from the Scheduled Castes category to obtain multiple stage carriage permits based on reservation, ending in the process a three-decade old controversy.

Addressing critical legal points having far-reaching implications for permit allocation policies in the region, Justice Vikas Bahl of the high court made it clear that the issuance of a permit under the Scheduled Castes category did not disqualify an applicant from obtaining another permit based on reservation in the same category.

The matter was brought to the high court’s notice with the filing of a petition in 1991 by Ambedkar Bus Service Regd, Patiala, against the State Transport Appellate Tribunal and other respondents. The case, decided by Justice Bahl after hearing the matter twice in a month, has its genesis in a notification dated March 22, 1998, issued by the State Transport Commissioner, inviting applications for the grant of regular stage carriage permits on five different routes.

The petitioner’s claim was rejected primarily on the ground that the firm had already been granted stage carriage. As such, it was not to be granted stage carriage permits for the route in question in public interest. The State Transport Appellate Tribunal, too, rejected the petitioner’s claim.

Justice Bahl’s judgment strongly criticised the rejection of the petitioner’s appeal on the grounds that they had previously been granted a permit under the Scheduled Castes category. Justice Bahl declared the reasoning to be against the law, rendering the impugned order of October 12, 1990 invalid.

Referring to the government policy on the issue, Justice Bahl took note of the petitioner’s contention that the notification calling for the applications made a specific reference to 25 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes.

But the state’s stand in its written statement now was the existence of 60:40 ratio between the state transport undertakings and private operators. It said 303 permits were to be issued to state transport undertakings and 25 per cent out of the balance was to be given to the Scheduled Castes. The petitioners, however, contended that 60:40 scheme was not even applicable in 1988.

Justice Bahl asserted: “It is apparent that in 1988, no such scheme of 60:40 for Punjab Roadways/private operators was in operation. Thus, the division of 505 permits issued in 1988 in the 60:40 proportion, as per the reply filed by the respondent, is prima-facie illegal and without any basis.”

Setting aside the order dated October 12, 1990, Justice Bahl directed the appellate tribunal to finally adjudicate some of the issues in accordance with law after taking into consideration the Supreme Court orders and the high court observations.