SC collegium gives nod to appoint judicial officer as Punjab and Haryana HC judge

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday gave its nod for appointing a judicial officer as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Advertisement

The three-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, okayed Ramesh Kumari's name as judge of the high court.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, approved the proposal in a meeting held on Thursday, with a resolution shared online on the SC website.