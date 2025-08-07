DT
PT
Home / Punjab / SC collegium gives nod to appoint judicial officer as Punjab and Haryana HC judge

SC collegium gives nod to appoint judicial officer as Punjab and Haryana HC judge

The three-member collegium, headed by CJI Gavai, okayed Ramesh Kumari's name as judge of the high court
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:35 PM Aug 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday gave its nod for appointing a judicial officer as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The three-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, okayed Ramesh Kumari's name as judge of the high court.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, approved the proposal in a meeting held on Thursday, with a resolution shared online on the SC website.

