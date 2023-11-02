SC Collegium resolves to recommend Punjab and Haryana High Court acting CJ for appointment as chief justice of Uttarakhand High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 2

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday resolved to recommend Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ritu Bahri, for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The President, too, appointed advocates Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma and Kirti Singh as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“At present there is only one woman Chief Justice and her elevation would enhance the representation of women among the Chief Justices of the High Courts,” the Supreme Court collegium observed, adding that it was of the considered view that Justice Bahri was fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court

The Supreme Court collegium had just about a fortnight back recommended the names of five advocates for elevation as the Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges. But two advocates, initially recommended, were not there in the list of those elevated. In all, nine names were recommended for elevation by the high court collegium, comprising the then Chief Justice and two senior-most Judges.

But the crisis in the high court will continue following the shortage of 32 judges and a pendency of more than 4 lakh cases. The high court as of now has 53 Judges against the sanctioned strength of 85. Available information suggests nine Judges are to be elevated from the category of district and sessions Judges. But the appointments are likely to take time.

The process of appointing judges is lengthy and time consuming. Once cleared by the States and the governors after recommendation by the High Court collegium, the file containing the names with intelligence bureau reports is placed before the Supreme Court collegium when it meets. The names cleared for elevation are then sent to the Union law ministry before their warrants of appointment are signed by the President. The entire exercise can take several months, if not taken up on priority basis.

As of now, the High Court has a total pendency of 442410. The cases include 165848 criminal matters involving life and liberty. As many as 108185 or 24.45 per cent cases are pending up to one year; 44436 or 10.04 per cent between one and three years and 107790 or 24.36 per cent between five and 10 year. Another five Judges are scheduled to retire next year.

