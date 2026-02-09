SC commission summons LoP Bajwa over remarks against Harbhajan Singh ETO

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo moto notice of remarks made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa about Punjab Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. Providing information in this regard, chairman of Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission, Jasvir Singh Garhi, said that it has come to his notice through social media that Bajwa has used abusive language against Harbhajan Singh ETO.

He said that a report has been sought from the SSP, Amritsar, through a DSP/SP level officer by 3 pm on February 11. He added that Bajwa has also been summoned to appear on the same day to give an explanation regarding the viral video.

