SC frames contempt charges against bank officials over pension dues

The Supreme Court has framed contempt charges against senior officers of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank for allegedly disobeying its January 11, 2022, order on pension benefits for retired employees.

Advertisement

A Bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice SVN Bhatti said in its January 20 order: “We proceed to charge the officers of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank holding the post of Chairman, Managing Director, General Manager (Administration) and General Manager (Finance) from January 11, 2022, till date.” The order came on a petition filed by the Pensioners Association of Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank. Senior counsel PS Patwalia told the court that bank officials had deliberately failed to follow the SC directions issued in January 2022.

Advertisement

The Bench fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24. It asked counsel for the alleged contemnors to submit a complete list of officers who held these posts from January 11, 2022, till date. The SC also directed that all officers currently holding these positions must remain present in the court on February 24.

Advertisement

The court will examine whether the officers wilfully disobeyed its January 11, 2022, judgment in the case titled The Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank Ltd Vs The Registrar, Cooperative Societies and Ors.

In that judgment, the court had allowed the bank to clear pension arrears up to December 31, 2021, in 12 monthly instalments by the end of December 2022. It had also directed that retired employees must receive regular monthly pension from January 2022. If arrears still remained, they were to be paid in another 12 instalments. The pensioners’ association claimed that although payments started, pension and arrears were wrongly calculated.