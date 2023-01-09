Scheduled Castes panel orders Punjab DGP to arrest Education Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has ordered the DGP to arrest the Principal Secretary, Education, and present her before the commission on January 17. Principal Secretary Jaspreet Talwar had allegedly failed to appear before the commission.

In a communication sent to the DGP on Friday, the commission’s court officer said Jaspreet Talwar, Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, had been served a summon to attend the hearing before the commission on January 2, but she failed to attend the hearing.

Therefore, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, exercising power of the Civil Court under Article 338 (8) of the Constitution of India, ordered the DGP to arrest and bring Jaspreet Talwar before the NCSC at 10 am on January 17 in the chamber of its Chairman in Delhi.

Talking to The Tribune, Chairman of the commission Vijay Sampla said the case pertained to the seniority of teachers. He said the commission had acted on a representation filed by Surinder Pal, Chairman, Scheduled Caste (SC) PES Officers Welfare Association, Punjab, regarding the appointment of junior officer and general category principals in 2010.

Sampla said they had asked the officer not to hold the meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee before the seniority list was furnished before the commission. However, the officer had gone ahead with the meeting.