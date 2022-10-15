SC pupils' strength dwindling: Commission

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 14

“It is unfortunate that the number of SC students has come down to 1.54 lakh from 3.10 lakh in 2016-17,” said Vijay Sampla, chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

Addressing the media at an event held by the Rashtriya Valmiki Sabha in Sirhind today, he said as per the data provided by the state, 50,000 to 60,000 SC students were enrolled in different colleges in Punjab every year and the number should have risen to at least five lakh by the current admission year. Sampla said the NCSC had given the state six weeks to clarify why the number of SC students was declining and what steps had been taken against the institutes refusing them admission.