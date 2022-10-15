SC pupils' strength dwindling: Commission

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 14
“It is unfortunate that the number of SC students has come down to 1.54 lakh from 3.10 lakh in 2016-17,” said Vijay Sampla, chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).
Addressing the media at an event held by the Rashtriya Valmiki Sabha in Sirhind today, he said as per the data provided by the state, 50,000 to 60,000 SC students were enrolled in different colleges in Punjab every year and the number should have risen to at least five lakh by the current admission year. Sampla said the NCSC had given the state six weeks to clarify why the number of SC students was declining and what steps had been taken against the institutes refusing them admission.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51