SC raps state for absence of counsel

The Supreme Court on Monday censured the Punjab Government over the absenteeism of its advocates in cases and asked the state’s Advocate General to ensure their attendance.

A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar made the observation while hearing the government’s plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order of bail to ex-minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on August 10, 2022.

“Mr Advocate General of Punjab, we have already called you in one case. In your state, even after service of notice, your panel advocates in the Supreme Court are not appearing. We have already referred in two orders. This is everyday drama. State of Punjab means absent. It is happening not only in criminal cases, but civil cases also. Nobody is appearing,” the Bench said.

The top court adjourned for two weeks the plea filed by the Punjab Government after it sought time. Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh apologised to the court over the issue and assured it won't be repeated. The SC had directed Majithia to appear at special investigation team’s headquarters in Patiala.