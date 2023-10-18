SC recommends 5 advocates for elevation as Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges

Tribune News Service

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names of five advocates for elevation as Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges, but the crisis continues in the institution facing shortage of 29 judges and a pendency of more than 4 lakh cases.

The situation is not likely to improve as the President has transferred four Judges out of the high court, while transferring in just two. A list of judicial officers, to be elevated as the high court Judges, is yet to be forwarded to the Supreme Court.

The high court as of now has 56 Judges against the sanctioned strength of 85. The advocates, whose names have been recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for elevation, are Harmeet Singh Grewal, Deepinder Singh Nalwa, Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma, and Kirti Singh. In all, nine names were recommended for elevation by the high court collegium, comprising the then Chief Justice and two senior-most Judges,

The Judges to be transferred out are Justice Raj Mohan Singh, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, Justice Avneesh Jhingan and Justice Arun Monga. The Judges transferred to the high court are Justice Sudhir Singh from Patna High Court and Justice Lapita Banerji from Calcutta High Court. The Centre, in all, has notified the transfers of 16 high court Judges earlier recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.

Available information suggests nine Judges are to be elevated from the category of district and sessions Judges. But the appointments are likely to take time. The process of appointing judges is lengthy and time consuming. Once cleared by the States and the governors after recommendation by the High Court collegium, the file containing the names with intelligence bureau reports is placed before the Supreme Court collegium when it meets. The names cleared for elevation are then sent to the Union law ministry before their warrants of appointment are signed by the President. The entire exercise can take several months, if not taken up on priority basis.

As of now, the High Court has a total pendency of 441851. The cases include 165384 criminal matters involving life and liberty. As many as 106740 or 24.16 per cent cases are pending up to one year; 44672 or 10.11 per cent between one and three years and 107990 or 24.44 per cent between five and 10 year. Another five Judges are scheduled to retire next year.

