Supreme Court refuses to stay order on judicial inquiry into Shubhkaran Singh’s death

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay a Punjab and Haryana High Court order for a judicial probe into the death of 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh during the farmers’ protest on the Punjab-Haryana border in February.

Haryana had moved top court A Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice KV Viswanathan said supervision by a panel headed by a retired judge would infuse confidence about the fairness of the investigation

Haryana has challenged the HC’s March 7 order forming a panel to probe Shubhkaran’s death in a clash between farmers and policemen

A Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice KV Viswanathan said supervision by a panel headed by a retired judge would infuse confidence about the fairness and transparency of the probe.

The Haryana Government has challenged the high court’s March 7 order forming a committee headed by a former high court judge to probe the death of Shubhkaran Singh during a clash between protesting farmers and policemen.

Shubhkaran, who hailed from Bathinda, was killed and several police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21 after some protesting farmers tried to head towards barricades and were stopped by security personnel from crossing the state border and marching towards Delhi.

Referring to the high court order, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on behalf of the Haryana Government that it would demoralise the police force.

“If the police have to face a PIL for every incident, how will they maintain law and order?” Mehta wondered.

The Solicitor General said hundreds of people had gathered there with lethal weapons and 67 police personnel were injured during the incident. If committees were to be appointed, what would happen to the morale of those who maintained law and order, he submitted.

Noting that sometimes, in public agitation, miscreants take undue advantage of the situation, the Bench said the high court was concerned with the homicidal death and the family members of the deceased had expressed some apprehensions.

As Mehta urged the top court to appoint an officer and monitor the investigation in the case, the Bench said the high court would take up the matter again on April 10.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court