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Home / Punjab / SC rejects objection to Justice Jaishree Thakur’s co-option to Punjab & Haryana Bar Council

SC rejects objection to Justice Jaishree Thakur’s co-option to Punjab & Haryana Bar Council

The objection was raised by an advocate before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on the grounds that Justice Thakur had earlier served as the Returning Officer for the State Bar Council elections and that election petitions were pending before an Election Tribunal headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:44 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The Bench – which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana – has been monitoring the constitution of bar councils after the recently held elections. Photo for representation
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday overruled an objection against the co-option of former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Jaishree Thakur as a member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, saying she was one of the finest judges and her nomination had been received well.

The objection was raised by an advocate before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on the grounds that Justice Thakur had earlier served as the Returning Officer for the State Bar Council elections and that election petitions were pending before an Election Tribunal headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli.

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The Bench – which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana – has been monitoring the constitution of bar councils after the recently held elections.

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As the lawyer raised objections to Justice Thakur's co-option, the CJI strongly defended her nomination to the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

“What is the problem with you people? One of the finest and strongest judges has been nominated for Punjab. They are so happy that she is there. People are afraid of her," CJI Kant said, adding that her nomination for Punjab had been well received.

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On December 8, 2025, the Supreme Court directed that women should get 30% representation in State Bar Councils, with 20% of such seats to be filled through election and 10% through co-option.

Her co-option was made under an order of the top court which required two women members to be co-opted by the High Court Chief Justices to each State Bar Council from among former women High Court judges or senior women advocates of fair standing.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice nominated Justice Thakur and senior advocate Gursharan Kaur Mann as women members of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

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