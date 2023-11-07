 SC sets March 31 deadline for selection of district judges : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • SC sets March 31 deadline for selection of district judges

SC sets March 31 deadline for selection of district judges

CJI-led Bench asks state to notify recruitment of 114 Civil Judges by Dec 7

SC sets March 31 deadline for selection of district judges


Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 6

The Supreme Court on Monday set March 31 next year as the deadline for completing the process of selection of district judges in Punjab.

Advertisement soon

Punjab and Haryana High Court Registrar General Ramesh Chandra Dimri – who virtually appeared before the top court – said an advertisement would be issued within a week for filling vacancies of district judge (direct recruitment and promotion posts).

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also directed the Punjab Government to issue a formal notification with regard to selection of Civil Judges (Junior Division) by December 7, 2023, after it was told that the process for their recruitment has been completed and 114 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Registrar General Ramesh Chandra Dimri – who virtually appeared before the top court – said an advertisement would be issued within a week for filling vacancies of District Judges (direct recruitment and promotion posts).

With regard to Haryana, the Bench was informed that the Recruitment and Promotion Committee will meet tomorrow and the decision would be conveyed to it.

There were cross-petitions pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the selection of District Judges against promotional posts, the Bench was told.

Amicus Curiae Vijay Hansaria alleged that on recruitment of civil judges, no progress had been made in Haryana on account of certain changes sought to be made in the rules, including addition of Haryana culture as a subject and introduction of Hindi language after the September 26 verdict of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had on September 26 paved the way for appointment of 175 judges in Haryana as it ruled that the recruitment shall be conducted by a committee consisting of three judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court nominated by the Chief Justice, Chief Secretary, Advocate General and Haryana Public Service Commission Chairman.

Dismissing an application filed by the Haryana Government seeking to alter the existing arrangement, a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had said, “The state government has not come before this court seeking modification of the arrangement and placing objective data to indicate either the inability of the HC to perform its task thus far or there have been deficiencies in it.”

“There is an urgent need to ensure that the existing 175 vacancies to the post of junior civil judges (140 existing 25 anticipated) are filled at the earliest. The state government shall within two weeks from the date of this order take necessary step for the recruitment to be conducted by a committee consisting of three judges of the high court nominated by the Chief Justice (including the CJ, if he decides so), the Chief Secretary, Advocate General and Haryana Public Service Commission Chairman,” the Bench had ordered.

While hearing a 2006 PIL relating to the improvement of judicial infrastructure, including filling of vacancies in lower judiciary across the country, the top court also questioned the delay in completing the process of recruitment of district judges in Madhya Pradesh and asked the high court to prepare and publish the schedule from preliminary examination to the declaration of final results of selection.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake objectionable video goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

3
Punjab

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case

4
Punjab

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

5
India

Sacked driver of Karnataka government officer strangled, slit her throat; arrested

6
Punjab

5 die in road accident in Punjab's Moga

7
World Cup 2023

Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’: Netizens lash out at Shakib; describe it ‘poor sportsmanship’, ‘shameful move’

8
Delhi

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

9
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan hints Shubman GIll is dating 'other Sara' on 'Koffee With Karan'

10
World Cup 2023 sri lanka vs bangladesh

Angelo Mathews becomes first international cricketer to be timed out

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab’s plea

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea

Says they aren’t elected authorities, advises soul-searching...

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh to kick off elections to five states today

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh to kick off elections to five states today

5-state elections: Raja Bhoj drives poll narrative in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

5-state elections: Raja Bhoj drives poll narrative in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still ‘severe’

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Israel ‘splits’ Gaza into 2 as Palestinian toll tops 10K; UN calls for pause in strikes

Israel 'splits' Gaza into 2 as Palestinian toll tops 10K; UN calls for pause in strikes


Cities

View All

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

SKM burns copies of FIR against news portal Newsclick

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

4 booked for serving hookah at Panchkula club

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still ‘severe’

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Chinese products flood Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace ahead of Diwali

Oz leader visits Bangla Sahib

AAP MLAs urge Kejri to continue as CM even if jailed

Over 1K challans issued for GRAP-IV violations

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Alert over adulterated milk items in Punjab, 15% samples fail test

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity