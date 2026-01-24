DT
PT
Home / Punjab / SC stays HC order restraining private unaided veterinary colleges from charging tuition fees from students during internship

Issues notice to Punjab Government on a petition filed by Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences challenging a December 12, 2025, order of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:54 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
The Supreme Court has stayed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s judgment that said private unaided veterinary colleges can’t charge tuition fees from students during the mandatory internship period for the Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry course.

The top court’s order came from a Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma which also issued notice to the Punjab Government on a petition filed by Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences challenging a December 12, 2025, order of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Acting on a petition by students of the private unaided college affiliated with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, the High Court had held that charging tuition fees during internship period would be exploitative and contrary to the Veterinary Council of India Regulations and the very object of payment of internship allowance would get defeated.

The petitioner students had contended before the High Court that during the internship period, interns perform professional duties akin to employed veterinary doctors, and the VCI Regulations mandate payment of internship allowance, not the collection of tuition fees.

