Supreme Court to take up Punjab Government's plea against delay in Governor's nod to Bills today

New Delhi, November 5

Amid a running feud between the Punjab Government and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the Supreme Court will on Monday take up the former’s petition against alleged delay on the part of the latter in granting assent to Bills passed by the state Assembly.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is scheduled to hear the petition which alleged that the “unconstitutional inaction” on the part of the Governor had brought the entire administration to a grinding halt.

Purohit had withheld his approval to the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023, which were to be tabled in the Assembly during the October 20-21 session.

The Governor had said the October 20-21 session, which was projected as an extension of the budget session, was “bound to be illegal” and any business conducted during it “unlawful”. On October 20, the Punjab Government had cut short its two-day session.

Four other bills — the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2023 — are also awaiting the Governor’s assent. These Bills were passed during the June 19-20 session of the Punjab Assembly, which the Governor had termed “patently illegal”.

The Punjab Government has sought directions to the Governor to grant his assent to all Bills passed by the state Assembly.

The Governor cannot indefinitely sit over the Bills as he has restricted powers under Article 200 of the Constitution, which deals with the Governor’s power to give or withhold assent or reserve a Bill for the President’s consideration, it submitted.

Purohit gave his assent to the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023 on November 1.

However, in his letter to the Chief Minister on October 19, the Governor withheld his approval to three money Bills. The Governor’s approval is needed to table money Bills in the House.

It’s the second time in a year that the AAP government in Punjab has moved the top court against the Governor. Earlier, it had moved the Supreme Court after accusing the Governor of not “reverting” to the Cabinet’s decision of summoning the budget session in March.

