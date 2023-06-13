Scanners to be installed at Golden Temple entrances

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

In view of untoward incidents in the past, the SGPC will install scanners at entrances of the Golden Temple.

The main entry points of the shrine — Ghanta Ghar main entrance plaza, Akal Takht enter/exit side, Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee langar hall passage and Old Atta Mandi pathways — have been identified for installation of scanners.

Two scanners were installed at the Ghanta Ghar entry point on Saturday to check their performance.

During checking of handbags and purses of devotees, a man in a ‘sadhu attire’ was intercepted for carrying ‘bidis’ in a shoulder bag. In another instance, a woman was stopped at the entrance gate for carrying ‘slippers’ in her baggage.