Scheduled Castes panel chief meets injured sanitation workers in Barnala, seeks action against erring Punjab Police officials

Kishor Makwana, Chairperson, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on Wednesday visited Barnala and met the sanitation workers who were injured during the police lathicharge last month. He sought strict action against the police personnel for the brutal lathicharge on protesters.

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Later, Makwana chaired a meeting with senior police and district administrative officials at the District Administrative Complex, where he sought a detailed report on the clash. During the meeting, he asked officials to furnish information on the number of police personnel deployed, number of protesters present at the site, medical assistance and other support provided to the injured, video footage of the incident, action taken report and other relevant documents.

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Meanwhile, the sanitation workers called off their strike and resumed work on Tuesday. Gulshan Kumar, district president of the Safai Sewak Union, Barnala, said, "We have returned to our work and are hopeful of further action against the police personnel who lathicharged our colleagues, including women. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is yet to submit its report."

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The violence occurred on July 22 when clashes broke out after the district administration, assisted by the police, began lifting garbage during the sanitation workers' strike. The workers opposed the move near SD College, where the police allegedly resorted to a lathicharge. Later, when protesters gathered at Handiaya Bazar and allegedly hurled garbage at the police, another round of lathicharge followed.

The sanitation workers had been on strike demanding regularisation of their services and the fulfilment of several other demands, resulting in heaps of garbage accumulating across the city. Following sustained protests by sanitation workers and pressure from Opposition political parties, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was suspended and an SHO was transferred to the district police lines. Later, an SIT was constituted to probe the incident.