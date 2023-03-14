Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over ‘suicide’ by MBBS intern

Chandigarh, March 14
Taking a strong note of an MBBS intern dying allegedly by suicide at a hostel of Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College, Amritsar, after being upset over the alleged casteist remarks being passed by college teachers, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on the orders of its chairman Vijay Sampla, has issued a notice to the Amritsar administration and asked it to submit the action taken report.
According to the information received by the NCSC from the news published in the papers, the victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was upset over the casteist remarks passed by the college teachers who used to say that they would not let her become a doctor.
The NCSC asked the Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar; Inspector General of Police, Border range, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and submit the report.
Sampla said if the action taken report is not received on time, the Commission might summon the officials.
