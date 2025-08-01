Scheme fails to find favour with AAP leaders

Gurmej Singh, AAP block president of the Tarn Taran district, on Thursday denied extending support to the much-hyped land pooling policy.

Gurmej, who is a resident of Jodhpur, said around 10 acres of land would be acquired under the policy in his village. He said Cabinet Minister Ravjot Singh recently held a conversation with three party leaders hailing from Tarn Taran in Chandigarh on the issue.

Gurmej said the minister claimed that the land pooling policy would be beneficial for farmers. “However, I urged the minister to talk directly with farmers whose land will be acquired,” he said.

In Tarn Taran, around 100 acres of land in Jodhpur, Chutala and Aladinpur villages would be acquired along the national highway number 54 under the land pooling policy.