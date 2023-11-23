'Scholarship scam': 34 pvt colleges on radar for recovery of Rs 20 cr

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, November 22

At least 34 private colleges are on the radar of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment for the recovery of nearly Rs 20 crore on account of wrong disbursal of SC post-matric scholarship funds during the previous government.

A top government functionary said the previous Congress-led government had on January 1, 2022, decided not to register FIR against institutions that had settled the wrongly claimed scholarship amount.

Clarification sought Before taking action against the colleges, a clarification has been sought from the state government regarding the previous Cabinet decision to register FIRs against the colleges that have failed to return the funds wrongly claimed by them. —Govt source

“On verification of the records, it has been found that the recovery was pending against 34 colleges. Before taking action, a clarification has been sought from the state government regarding a previous Cabinet decision to register FIRs against the colleges that have failed to return the funds wrongly claimed by them,” said a source in the government.

Under the previous government, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Raj Kumar Verka had stated that around 70 colleges were involved in this case and recovery of more than Rs 100 crore was pending against them.

He had also said that as per Supreme Court directions, a case had to be registered if recovery was more than Rs 50 lakh.