Scholarship Scam: Govt official faces dismissal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

The Finance Department has decided to stop pensionary benefits of an accused, besides recommending the case of another officer to the Punjab Public Service Commission for dismissal from the service, reportedly involved in the SC scholarship scam.

Charanjit Singh, former deputy controller (Finance and Accounts) and Mukesh Kumar, Section Officer, were reportedly involved in the scam that happened during the previous government.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The duo was allegedly hand in glove with other employees of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. They didn’t keep a track on the utilisation of money, meant for the SC students.”

Earlier, four employees of the Social Justice Department had been sacked for their involvement in the scam. The government detected discrepancies to the tune of Rs 55 crore, of which Rs 16 crore in excess was allocated to colleges.