Scholarship scheme: Punjab’s Rs 214 cr still stuck with Centre

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, August 8
Over Rs 214 crore of Punjab’s fund under the SC Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme is stuck with the Centre.
Since February, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has flagged the issue with the Centre, but to no avail.
Technical glitch to blame
Due to a technical glitch in the transfer of scholarship money to the accounts of around 66,000 students, the Public Financial Management System portal of the Centre, instead of lifting 40 per cent state’s share, deducted the entire 100 per cent amount of Rs 214 crore from state’s funds for 2022-23.
Under the new SC Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme started in 2020-21, the Centre and the state share the burden in the 60:40 ratio. The state has to release its 40 per cent share (amounting to Rs 85 crore) before the Centre releases its 60 per cent share. The scholarship amount is then credited to the students’ accounts.
The delay in settlement could affect the disbursal of funds to students in the next financial year.
Sources in the department said due to the technical glitch, the portal lifted 100 per cent share (Rs 214 crore) from the state’s fund and credited it to the students’ accounts. The matter had repeatedly been taken up with the Centre. But the accounts had not been settled so far, said an official in the department.
In 2020-21, the Centre restarted the scholarship scheme with a sharing ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and the state. Prior to 2016-17, the scholarship revenue was contributed by the Centre and the state in 90:10 ratio. The Centre did not provide any funds from 2017-18 to 2019-20.
