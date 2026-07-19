DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / School principal, teacher booked for thrashing 14-year-old student in Faridkot

School principal, teacher booked for thrashing 14-year-old student in Faridkot

Following a medical examination, a formal criminal case was registered against the accused staff members

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:32 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

A government school principal and a class teacher have been booked by the police in Faridkot district. The teachers allegedly brutally thrashed a 14-year-old student with sticks, forced him to clean graffiti, and locked him inside a bathroom for two hours over suspicion that he had written objectionable language on a school toilet wall.

Advertisement

The incident took place at the Government High School in Doad village, Faridkot, on July 14. Following a medical examination, a formal criminal case was registered against the accused staff members today.

Advertisement

According to the police complaint filed by Chamkaur Singh, a daily wage labourer from the village, his 14-year-old son, Arshdeep Singh, is a Class 10 student at the local Government High School.

Advertisement

On July 14, Arshdeep went to school as usual. At around 1 pm, his grandfather received a phone call from the principal, Tarsem Lal Moga. He ordered the family to come to the school immediately without revealing the reason.

Upon reaching the school, Singh alleged that he found his teenage son weeping uncontrollably. The principal asked him to take the boy home, stating that his name had been struck off the school rolls. Arshdeep told his father that some unknown person had scribbled inappropriate words and graffiti on the walls of the school bathroom. On mere suspicion, the principal and class teacher Kulwinder Singh singled him out.

Advertisement

The minor alleged that they dragged him into the bathroom, where they beat him mercilessly with wooden sticks and forced him to manually erase and scrub off the objectionable writing. The boy further alleged that he was locked inside the bathroom for more than two hours as punishment.

Singh claimed that his son had severe contusions, bruises and visible welts across his back and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Bajakhana, where the minor was admitted for treatment.

Observing the nature of the injuries, the attending medical officer prepared a Medico-Legal Report and formally informed the local police station. Following the hospital’s notification and a detailed statement recorded from the victim’s father, the police registered an FIR against the principal and teacher.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts