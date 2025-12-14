DT
Home / Punjab / School teacher couple killed as car plunges into canal amid dense fog in Moga

School teacher couple killed as car plunges into canal amid dense fog in Moga

Kamaljit Kaur was deputed for election duty at a polling booth in Sangatpura village and was travelling with her husband Jas Karan Singh when the accident occurred

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 03:32 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
File photo of the school teacher couple and the car that plunged into a canal near Sangatpura village in Moga district.
A school teacher couple died in a road accident in the Baghapurana area of Moga district on Sunday morning when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a canal near Sangatpura village due to dense fog that severely reduced visibility.

The deceased have been identified as Kamaljit Kaur and her husband, Jas Karan Singh, both serving as school teachers in Moga district.

According to officials, Kamaljit Kaur had been deputed for election duty at a polling booth in Sangatpura village. She was travelling with her husband in a car from their residence in Dhurkot Ransinh village when the accident occurred.

Due to heavy fog, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to skid off the road and plunge into a canal. Both occupants died on the spot.

Jas Karan Singh was originally a resident of Mansa district. On receiving information, police and administrative officials reached the spot, recovered the bodies, and initiated further proceedings.

