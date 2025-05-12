DT
Home / Punjab / Schools in border districts closed today

Schools in border districts closed today

Schools in five Punjab districts bordering Pakistan, as well as in Sangrur, will remain closed on Monday, officials said. However, academic institutions in the rest of the state will reopen, the officials added. The authorities in Pathankot, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur...
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:12 AM May 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representation.
Schools in five Punjab districts bordering Pakistan, as well as in Sangrur, will remain closed on Monday, officials said.

However, academic institutions in the rest of the state will reopen, the officials added.

The authorities in Pathankot, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts that lie on the border with Pakistan have ordered schools to remain shut.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, spanning these five districts as well Fazilka.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said if any university already revised its examination schedule, those exams would follow the revised schedule.

Deputy commissioners of border districts have also been authorised to take a call on opening or closing schools, based on local circumstances.

The Punjab Education Minister also directed the academic institutions in the state to strictly adhere to the government's safety protocols and guidelines.

