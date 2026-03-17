Schools in Punjab launch HPV vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls

The Punjab government has officially launched a specialised Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign targeting 14-year-old girls across government, government-aided and private schools in the state.

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The initiative, spearheaded by the Punjab State Mid-Day Meal Society in coordination with the Health and Family Welfare Department, aims to safeguard young girls' health through a streamlined immunisation process.

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In a recent directive issued by the General Manager of the Punjab State Mid-Day Meal Society on Monday, District Education Officers (DEOs) across Punjab have been instructed to ensure full cooperation with health authorities to make the campaign a success.

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To ensure the drive reaches every eligible student, the department has outlined a comprehensive six-point action plan that includes identification of beneficiaries. Schools have been asked to prepare and verify lists of all 14-year-old girls currently enrolled.

These lists are to be shared with District Immunization Officers (DIO) to facilitate the effective planning of vaccination sessions.

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Schools are mandated to hold awareness sessions during morning assemblies and Parent Teacher Meetings (PTM) to educate students and parents on the vaccine's importance. Written consent forms must be obtained from parents before any vaccination is administered.

Every school is required to appoint a dedicated Nodal Teacher to coordinate between the vaccination teams and the Health Department.

District Education Officers will oversee the campaign’s progress and resolve any logistical issues in collaboration with health officials, reads the directive.

Following the state-level order, the District Education Officer (Secondary Education) of Faridkot has issued immediate instructions to all Block Nodal Officers in Faridkot-1, 2, and 3, as well as Kotkapura and Jaito. School heads in the district have been given a two-day deadline to submit consolidated lists of eligible students to the district office to ensure the campaign remains on schedule.

The education department emphasized that these instructions apply strictly to all educational institutions, including private and aided schools, to ensure no child is left behind in this health initiative.