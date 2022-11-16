Schools in Punjab to be named after martyrs: Harjot Bains

Chandigarh, November 15
Government schools in Punjab would be named after martyrs and freedom fighters, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday.
Panchayats and the school management committees have been asked to pass resolutions for schools to be renamed, said the minister, adding that they would then send the same to the headquarters.
