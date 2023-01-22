'Schools of Eminence' in Punjab's 23 districts soon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today launched the ‘School of Eminence’ project at the ISB here today, describing it as a giant step towards making Punjab a frontrunner in the education sector. “Such schools have already revolutionised the education sector in Delhi. Now it is the turn of Punjab,” he said.

The CM said 117 such schools would be set up in 23 districts — the purpose being to help bright students in government schools to compete with those in private schools in various exams.

These ‘Schools of Eminence’ would be named after martyrs and national leaders.

Describing teachers as “nation builders”, the CM said his government had decided to send 36 teachers to Singapore to help them hone their teaching skills. He claimed that earlier governments had ignored the education sector.

“Those leaders wanted to give a push to their political career while compromising with the future of students from weaker and the underprivileged sections. Owing to regressive policies of these leaders, the state lagged in health and education,” the CM said. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains also spoke on the occasion.