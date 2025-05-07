DT
Schools shut in Punjab, Jammu border areas after India strikes Pakistan

Schools shut in Punjab, Jammu border areas after India strikes Pakistan

DCs have issued orders in this regard
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:43 AM May 07, 2025 IST
School students during a mock drill in Jammu on Tuesday. PTI
Schools in some border areas of Punjab, including Amritsar, Fazilka and Ferozepur, are closed for now to keep students safe. The DCs have issued orders in this regard after the Indian Army carried out missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir early Wednesday morning. The strikes targeted places linked to terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Officials said schools will stay closed until the situation becomes safe again. Some schools had told parents it was only for one day, but that may change depending on how things go.

In Jammu and Kashmir, all schools and colleges in places like Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch are also closed today.

The military action, called "Operation Sindoor," happened two weeks after 26 civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Last night, there was firing and shelling by the Pakistan military, and three civilians were killed.

Parents are advised to stay in touch with schools for the latest updates on when classes will start again.

