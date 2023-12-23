Schools to be shut amid cold weather

Chandigarh, December 22
The state government has ordered the closure of all schools — government as well as private — from December 24 to December 31 amid the severe cold and foggy weather conditions prevailing in the state.
The orders were issued today after the approval of the Education Minister, Harjot Bains.
