Schoolteacher arrested

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 10

The police have arrested a schoolteacher for allegedly molesting students. He was held from Una district of Himachal Pradesh today.

Sunil Sharma had reportedly molested numerous students and sent them obscene messages on their cellphones.

On August 5, more than 10 parents reached the school and demanded action against the teacher. The next day, cops recorded the statement of a victim under Section 354 of the IPC, the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

On August 8, parents again staged a protest demanding the arrest of the schoolteacher and removal of the principal, alleging the latter had tried to protect the former.

Ropar DSP Tarlochan Singh said the accused was presented before the court, which sent him to a day’s police custody.