Schoolteacher arrested

Ropar, August 10
The police have arrested a schoolteacher for allegedly molesting students. He was held from Una district of Himachal Pradesh today.
Sunil Sharma had reportedly molested numerous students and sent them obscene messages on their cellphones.
On August 5, more than 10 parents reached the school and demanded action against the teacher. The next day, cops recorded the statement of a victim under Section 354 of the IPC, the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
On August 8, parents again staged a protest demanding the arrest of the schoolteacher and removal of the principal, alleging the latter had tried to protect the former.
Ropar DSP Tarlochan Singh said the accused was presented before the court, which sent him to a day’s police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...