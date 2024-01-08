Schoolteachers go bananas over mid-day meal purchase

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, January 7

The announcement of holidays in schools seems to be created a new trouble for the staff as a large number of teachers today bought bananas from the market which were to be served in mid-day meal on Monday.

Last month, the Education Department had decided to serve bananas every Monday to around 19 lakh students from UKG to Class VIII across the state. The scheme was started for three months from January to March as around Rs 12 crore of central funds under the mid-day meal head was staring at lapse. Each school was sanctioned Rs 5 per banana for each student.

Since scheme was effectively to be rolled out from January 8, teachers, following directions of the department, purchased bananas for the students on Sunday.

According to teachers, this is routine practice to buy stuff a day in advance. However, due to harsh winter conditions, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced holidays in the schools till January 14.

Now, teachers are in a fix with the situation that what to do with such a large number of bananas.

Pawan Kumar, who is the headmaster of Government High School, Khunde Halal in Muktsar, said since bananas were not available in villages, teachers got these from towns nearby. Such a perishable fruit can’t be served after eight days,” he said.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front appealed to the Education Department to reconsider its decision of serving poori-chana to school students in mid-day meal. The teacher leaders demanded that seasonal fruits should be given instead of bananas and seasonal vegetables and bread should be served instead of poori-chana.

Schools Shut

In the wake of inclement weather, CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered that all government, aided and private schools will remain closed till January 14. The CM said the decision had been taken keeping in view the larger interests of students