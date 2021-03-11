Scout commissioner dies of cardiac arrest during Independence Day function in Anandpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, August 16

A scout commissioner, Harjit Singh Achint (74), suffered a cardiac arrest during an Independence Day function here.

He was taken to the local Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Master Achint, former SAD circle president, used to make preparations for the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations for the past 40 years in the town.

Immediately after chief guest Manisha Rana, SDM, unfurled the Tricolour at the function organised at SGS Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Achint, who was standing near the national flag, fell unconscious.

Former Anandpur Sahib MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, who consoled the bereaved family, accused the SDM of being insensitive towards the deceased. The SDM said she could not visit the family as she was busy in the Independence Day function and the opening of mohalla clinic.

