Scribe files plaint against Amritpal Singh, his associates

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 4

The police are probing the role of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, Chacha Baghel Singh, Harman Bajwa and others for allegedly issuing threats to a scribe and his family on social media.

Getting threats I am getting threats on social media for some months after I did a story on the propaganda by Amritpal and his aides to disturb Punjab’s social harmony. Scribe

In his complaint to the police, the journalist, who is a resident of Nayagaon, said a criminal case be registered against Amritpal and others for stalking, threatening to kidnap and kill a minor child.

Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni said, “A complaint has been received today. The police are probing the matter and appropriate action will be taken.”

“I received a threatening call on Facebook from Amritpal on July 10. On September 16, they threatened me and my family of dire consequences on an FB group,” the scribe said.

Besides seeking registration of a criminal case, the complainant has sought blocking of the social media accounts of the suspects. Sources said Amritpal went to Dubai in 2012 after passing Class XII and started working in his uncle’s transport firm. The 28-year-old courted controversy during the farmers’ protest.

Central and state security agencies are keeping an eye on developments surrounding Amritpal, who was recently appointed the head of Waris Punjab De. The organisation was founded by late Deep Sidhu. The agencies are also concerned about large gathering of youth at a function held on September 29 at Rode village in Moga. Notably, Rode is the native village of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

