SDM for action against 'negligent' Panchayat Department officials

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 29

The Dhuri SDM has recommended action against Panchayat Department officers for negligence in carrying out developmental works.

After potholes surfaced in the Rangia-Kumbharwal road within months of construction, the Dhuri SDM had started an inquiry in April. The road was constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh.

Despite repeated reminders, officials of the Panchayat Department did not provide the records of the project and since the inquiry cannot be completed without these, the SDM has recommended a third party audit of the developmental works.

In April, Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal and other officers inspected the road and ordered an inquiry and sought a report from Dhuri SDM Amit Gupta.

The SDM sought all records related to the work, including a copy of the tender and details of the contractor, who was given the contract, from the Executive Engineer of Panchayat Department (EEPD).

Gupta had asked the EEPD to produce all records on May 2. However, the officer failed to do so. The SDM then asked the department to produce all records on May 5. Apart from the Rangia-Kumbharwal road, the SDM had also sought the record pertaining to the Ghanaur Kalan-Kaleran road.

The SDM has recommended action against Panchayat Department officers for negligence. Senior officers also confirmed that during the site inspection, the quality of roads was not found satisfactory.

“The failure of the Panchayat Department raises suspicion about the quality of material used in the construction of roads. I strongly believe that had they got the roads constructed as per quality parameters, they would have submitted the records immediately,” said an officer on anonymity.

EEPD Ranjit Shergill said, “We have submitted all records. Earlier also when our staff had gone to submit the record last month, the staff of the SDM office said they had sent the report. Since the tender was allotted last year and we are overburdened with work, it took some time to arrange all records.”