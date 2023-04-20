SDO, driver caught taking Rs 40K bribe

Chandigarh April 19
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed an SDO of the Mining Department, Sarbjit, and his driver, Mani Ram, posted at Hoshiarpur, while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000.
The suspects were arrested on a complaint of Rajinder Singh, a resident of Pur Hiran village in Hoshiarpur district. The complainant had approached the VB saying that he was into the business of carrying loose earth in trolleys to plots and under-construction houses. He alleged that the SDO and his driver had demanded Rs 40,000 as bribe per month to run his business smoothly.
After a preliminary investigation, the VB unit, Jalandhar Range, laid a trap and arrested both suspects while taking the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The bribe money was recovered by the Vigilance team.
