SDO, driver caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh April 19

The state Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed an SDO of the Mining Department, Sarbjit, and his driver, Mani Ram, posted at Hoshiarpur, while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000.

The suspects were arrested on a complaint of Rajinder Singh of Pur Hiran village in Hoshiarpur district. The complainant had approached the VB saying that he was into the business of carrying loose earth in trolleys to plots and under-construction houses. He alleged that the SDO and his driver had demanded Rs 40,000 as bribe per month to run his business smoothly. The VB unit, Jalandhar Range, laid a trap and arrested both suspects taking bribe from complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.