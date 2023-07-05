SDO held for Rs 2-lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed Panchayati Raj SDO Amarjeet Kumar at BDPO office, Fatehgarh Sahib, while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in lieu of utilisation certificate.

An VB spokesperson said the SDO has been arrested on the complaint of Gurmeet Singh of Basantpura village in Rajpura. The complaint has been lodged in Patiala police station. The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of issuing a utilisation certificate regarding development works undertaken at his village.