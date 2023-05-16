SE caught taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Chandigarh, May 15
The VB on Monday arrested RK Gupta, Superintendent Engineer (SE), Quality Control, posted at the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, SAS Nagar, while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.
Gupta was arrested on a complaint of a contractor, Lakhpat Rai of Muktsar, who alleged that the official demanded Rs 2 lakh for getting his pending bills cleared and submitting an inspection report of the project, but the deal was struck at Rs 1 lakh.
