SE caught taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

The VB on Monday arrested RK Gupta, Superintendent Engineer (SE), Quality Control, posted at the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, SAS Nagar, while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Gupta was arrested on a complaint of a contractor, Lakhpat Rai of Muktsar, who alleged that the official demanded Rs 2 lakh for getting his pending bills cleared and submitting an inspection report of the project, but the deal was struck at Rs 1 lakh.