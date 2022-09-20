Seal illegal buildings in Sangrur: Locals

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 19

After a local court dismissed five petitions regarding illegal commercial buildings in Sangrur, area residents have demanded quick action from the Nagar Council against such buildings constructed in the residential area.

“Since the court has now dismissed the petitions of residents, we are hopeful that action will be taken against illegal buildings. The NC must seal these buildings,” said residents.

Executive Officer Balkishan had faced the ire of shopkeepers last week when he went to demolish illegal structures on Club Road.

