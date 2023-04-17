Search continues for Amritpal, cops raid Sirsa village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 16

The Punjab Police carried out a search operation at a suspected hideout of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh in the Rania region of Sirsa district today.

Sources said the police had received some inputs related to Amritpal at Nagrana village in the Rania block of Sirsa district. However, the police returned empty-handed as nothing was found at the place of raid during the search operation.

According to information, a Punjab police team accompanied by the Sirsa police raided the house of Kehar Singh of Nagrana village around 3 pm this afternoon. The police interrogated family members of Kehar Singh and also scrutinised their mobile phones.

The sources said after completing its search, the police left the house after about 20 minutes.

Amritpal is wanted in a case of sedition and an attack on the Ajnala police station. He has been absconding from Punjab since March 18. The Punjab Police are conducting raids in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Uttarakhand to nab him. Although many of his accomplices have been caught, he is still to be tracked by the police.

Rania DSP Sadhuram confirmed that the Punjab cops had raided a house in Rania region.