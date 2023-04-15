Search for Amritpal Singh keeps cops on toes

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 14

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh kept the Moga police on the toes throughout the day on Friday with rumours that he might go to Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo or any other historical gurdwara to surrender before the police.

In a desperate attempt to nab the Khalistani activist, the local police frantically carried out search operations for him. The police had searched all vehicles on highways and link roads since Thursday night.

The police were deployed at railway stations, bus stands and other public places to keep an eye on the movement of youths.

A huge police force also reached the historic village of Takhtupura this morning where thousands of Sikh devotees had converged to celebrate Baisakhi.

There were reports that some people might go towards Talwandi Sabo through the link roads and Amritpal could accompany them. From putting up posters to checking every vehicle in Moga and other districts, the police left no stone unturned to find Amritpal, who is absconding since March 18.