Search operation in 26 jails across Punjab; 21 cellphones, 8.7 gram of opium seized

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 2

Following recent reports of cellphones and drugs making their way into the jails, the police today conducted a statewide search operation in all 26 prisons.

Senior officials said the searches under “Operation Satark” led to the recovery of 21 mobile phones, SIM cards, chargers, knives, nails and 8.7 gram of opium.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said, “The operation was carried out to ensure that the jails remain free from narcotics, mobile phones and other prohibited items.” He pointed out that such searches would be carried out on a regular basis.

“All the SSPs were asked to lead the operation in their districts. Sniffer dogs were also pressed into service,” he said.

ADGP (Prisons) Arun Pal Singh said, “Security arrangements are being reviewed periodically. We are trying to implement certain steps to check entry of drugs and cellphones inside the jails. In case if the role of jail staff comes to the fore, strict action will be initiated.”

He pointed out that the studies done by Prisons Department indicate that prohibited items were often thrown into the jails from outside.

As many as 4,500 cellphones were recovered from the jails last year.

Sniffer dogs pressed into service

More than 2,500 police personnel were involved in ‘Operation Satark’, which lasted from 12 noon to 3 pm. The SSPs concerned were asked to lead the operation and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service.