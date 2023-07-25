Search ops in Bathinda: 41 held, drugs, Rs 3.5L seized

Bathinda, July 24
The Punjab Police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) focused on drug peddlers and anti-social elements in the Bathinda range on Monday.
The operation was conducted from 8 am to 1 pm in the police districts of Bathinda and Mansa. The SSPs had been told to plan the operation in a meticulous manner amid massive deployment of police force. The operation was conducted under the supervision of ADGP, Bathinda Range, SPS Parmar.
Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, said 41 persons were arrested during the operation. The police also claimed have recovered Rs 3.5 lakh drug money, 197.13 gm heroin, 14 kg poppy husk, 225 litres of illicit liquor and eight mobile phones from the suspects.
