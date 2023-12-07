Search ops to check liquor, drug smuggling in Punjab's 10 districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The police on Wednesday carried out Operation Seal-V aimed at checking all vehicles entering or exiting the state to keep tabs on drug trafficking and liquor smuggling, besides keeping vigil on the movement of gangsters and anti-social elements.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8 am to 2 pm on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav.

26 arrested, 46 vehicles impounded As many as 271 were challaned and 46 were impounded

The police have registered 23 FIRs after arresting 26 persons

211 suspicious persons were rounded up

All SSPs of border districts were directed to organise joint operations at strategic points of the border districts and mobilise a maximum number of manpower at sealing points under the supervision of SHOs, he added.

He said ‘nakas’ involving over 1,200 police personnel were set up under the supervision of Inspectors/DSPs at all 131 entry/exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with four states and Chandigarh. The 10 inter-state border districts include Pathankot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda.

The DGP said a search of suspected vehicles/persons was conducted while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public.

“We had instructed all personnel to deal with every commuter in a friendly and polite manner while checking their vehicles during this operation,” he said.

As many as 3,760 vehicles entering/exiting the state were checked, of which 271 were challaned and 46 were impounded. The police had also registered 23 FIRs after arresting 26 persons. Police teams had also rounded up 211 suspicious persons for questioning.