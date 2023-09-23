Second challan filed against ex-Congress MLA

Faridkot, September 22
After former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon challenged the Vigilance Bureau’s (VB) allegations of having Rs 7.43 crore unexplained income between 2017 and 2022, when he was the legislator, the VB today filed a second supplementary challan against Dhillon in the court of Special Judge, Faridkot, in the disproportionate assets case.
The first challan against Dhillon was presented by the VB on July 13, followed by a supplementary challan on July 26.
