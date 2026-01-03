DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Second phase of anti-drug drive to be launched in Punjab on January 5   

Second phase of anti-drug drive to be launched in Punjab on January 5   

A door-to-door awareness campaign would be launched across villages and urban areas, with active participation of locals, to sensitise the public, said state minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:00 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond. File
The second phase of anti-narcotic drive ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ will be launched on January 5 to eradicate the drug menace from Punjab, said state minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Saturday.

Presiding over a state-level training programme of his department, the Rural Development and Panchayat Minister said that under the second phase of the drive, rehabilitated youths would be actively involved in inspiring others to shun addiction.

A door-to-door awareness campaign would be launched across villages and urban areas, with active participation of locals, to sensitise the public about the harmful effects of drug abuse and to foster collective responsibility against this social evil, Sond said.

“Following the successful completion of phase one of the drive, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the commencement of phase two to intensify efforts and make Punjab a drug-free state,” he said.

He pointed out that the Punjab Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug smugglers and peddlers. Thousands of drug smugglers have already been arrested under phase one of the drive, and those still involved will be dealt with strictly under the second phase, the minister said.

The anti-drug drive ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ was launched last year with the state government enforcing a three-pronged strategy — enforcement, de-addiction and prevention — to eradicate drugs from the state.

