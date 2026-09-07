Second security breach at judicial officer’s residence in Faridkot in a fortnight

Faridkot on Monday recorded its second security breach at a judicial officer's residence within a fortnight, with thieves ransacking a vacant official bungalow reserved for judicial officers in the Lal Kothi government residential complex and making off with fixtures and electronic items.

The break-in came to light when a sanitation worker arrived to clean the vacant residence and found it ransacked.

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According to a complaint lodged at the city police station by the office of the District and Sessions Judge, the stolen items include three air conditioners (one indoor and two outdoor units), seven ceiling fans, a table fan, a water pump, bulbs, tube lights, taps, bathroom pipe fittings, cupboard doors and windows.

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Acting on the complaint, City Police Station registered a case against unidentified persons, and ASI Iqbal Chand, the investigating officer, said police were scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the suspects.

The fresh incident comes close on the heels of an attempted break-in at the residence of the District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, on August 20, when Paramjit Singh alias Pamma (25), a resident of Dhoorkot village, was caught red-handed while allegedly attempting to scale the boundary wall with the intention of committing theft.

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He was apprehended before he could enter the premises, and police registered a case against him under provisions relating to attempted theft. He was sent to judicial custody on August 21 and lodged in Barrack No. 3 of Block No. 10 of the Central Modern Jail, Faridkot, along with other undertrials.

Two days later, on August 22, jail authorities found him unresponsive inside the barrack bathroom. Officials on patrol duty were alerted by a fellow warden, and with the help of other inmates, he was brought down and given CPR before being rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

City police took custody of the body, and a post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.