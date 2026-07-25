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Home / Punjab / Second suspect arrested in 2023 murder of Punjabi delivery driver in Canada's Mississauga

Second suspect arrested in 2023 murder of Punjabi delivery driver in Canada's Mississauga

Devaunte Thompson arrested in Toronto on a Canada-wide warrant; charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Gurvinder Nath

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:02 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
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Peel Regional Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the 2023 killing of a Punjabi youth in Mississauga.

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Investigators with the Homicide Bureau confirmed that Devaunte Thompson, 26, of Caledon, was taken into custody in Toronto on July 16.

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He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice.

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The case dates back to July 9, 2023, when Gurvinder Nath, 24, of Brampton, was working as a food delivery driver near Britannia Road and Creditview Road.

At approximately 2:10 am, Nath was attacked and robbed of his vehicle. He was rushed to a trauma centre but later succumbed to his injuries. The suspects fled in his car, triggering a homicide investigation.

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Earlier, on February 15, 2024, police arrested Jazaine Kerr, 23, of Mississauga. Kerr was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited firearm. Following that arrest, investigators identified Thompson as the second suspect and issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

The killing of Nath, a young immigrant working late-night delivery shifts, had drawn widespread concern over the safety of gig workers. Community members raised concerns about the risks faced by gig workers, particularly those working overnight.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Homicide Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.

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