Second suspect in Amritsar extortion case nabbed

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, December 24
Police have arrested two men following an encounter for making an extortion call.
A day after the police encounter on Friday, the police on Saturday nabbed the second suspect who had escaped.
Ajay Boxer alias Bouncer was nabbed after a chase. According to police, he suffered a fracture in the legs after he jumped from a roof. His accomplice, Aman alias Raj Kumar, was nabbed on Friday evening from Airport Road. He had been shot in the leg as the police retaliated.
The two were suspects in an extortion case in which a property dealer and fish trader had got an extortion call on Tuesday evening. Unidentified callers had demanded Rs 20 lakh. The same evening, two youths with covered faces fired in the air outside the house of one of the two men at Basant Nagar.
The police were noting the movements of the suspects. They were identified as Ajay Boxer of 88-Foot Road and Aman alias Raj Kumar of Gumtala. Aman was injured in the encounter.
Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said a cop, Gurjit Singh, was also injured in the incident.
They made the extortion call for easy money though they did not have links with gangsters, the initial probe suggests.
The chasing police team was headed by ACP Varinder Singh Khosa.
